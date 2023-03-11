Moore Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS Group stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on UBS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

