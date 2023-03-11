Moore Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 200,000 SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Up 11.1 %

SK Growth Opportunities stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. SK Growth Opportunities Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Auxo Capital Managers LLC.

