Moore Capital Management LP Buys New Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45,128 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 996,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,164,000 after acquiring an additional 169,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,567,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 781.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,167,000 after buying an additional 473,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 455.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,946,000 after buying an additional 336,717 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

LHC Group Stock Performance

About LHC Group

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.43. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.32 and a 52 week high of $169.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading

