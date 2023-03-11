Moore Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Separately, Intel Corp acquired a new stake in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,960,000.

ZeroFox Stock Down 2.4 %

ZeroFox stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $15.73.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ZeroFox from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

