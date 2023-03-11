Moore Capital Management LP Invests $239,000 in ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

ProKidney Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PROK opened at $11.97 on Friday. ProKidney Corp. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64.

Get ProKidney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ProKidney in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

ProKidney Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.