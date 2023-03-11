Moore Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Moore Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 64.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $1,283,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,118,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $1,283,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,118,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $59,668.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,906.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,768 shares of company stock valued at $40,827,758. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $155.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.01. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $318.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.