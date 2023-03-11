Moore Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,876 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 927,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,128,000 after purchasing an additional 67,526 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

