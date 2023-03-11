Moore Capital Management LP Sells 17,940 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moore Capital Management LP lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,940 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 771,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 70,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,299,000 after purchasing an additional 38,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2 %

NOC stock opened at $459.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.02 and a 200-day moving average of $495.70. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $416.23 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.