Moore Capital Management LP Sells 65,000 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Moore Capital Management LP decreased its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 17.2% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,337,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,827,000 after buying an additional 1,222,560 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 11.4% in the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 6,681,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after buying an additional 682,120 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 22.6% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,409,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,504,000 after buying an additional 629,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 12.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,202,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,156,000 after buying an additional 356,883 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 8.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,050,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after buying an additional 236,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $15.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.90 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TEGNA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

