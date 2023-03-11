Moore Capital Management LP Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $210.45 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $291.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

