National Storage Affiliates Trust Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 4.2 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,039,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,804,000 after acquiring an additional 126,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,255,126.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at $150,255,126.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.