News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 227.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,137 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of News by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 145,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,125 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of News by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,912 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

