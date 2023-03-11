Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIU opened at $3.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $276.62 million, a PE ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.53. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

Separately, Bank of America cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.40 to $5.90 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. Its product portfolio includes electric scooters and motorcycles, electric kick-scooters, and e-bikes. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

