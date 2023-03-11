nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 874,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,773 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in nLIGHT by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in nLIGHT by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nLIGHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

LASR opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.67 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 22.55% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nLIGHT

(Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.