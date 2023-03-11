Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 90.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

NDLS opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.20 million, a PE ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52.

Insider Activity

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.98 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 61,986 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $308,070.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,028.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 19.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its position in Noodles & Company by 342.8% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 224,511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $983,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Noodles & Company by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 174,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 245.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 158,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

