Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s previous close.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $241.20 million, a PE ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 1.47. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.98 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Noodles & Company

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,734.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,021,971 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,756.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,875,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,409,000 after purchasing an additional 131,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 19.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,163,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Featured Stories

