North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 21.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 575,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 832,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

NOA opened at $16.74 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 17.47%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

