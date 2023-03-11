Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,421 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Northwest Natural by 322.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:NWN opened at $45.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $56.49.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

