Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($22.85) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.04% from the stock’s previous close.

ENT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.05) to GBX 1,930 ($23.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,971.67 ($23.71).

Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 1,310 ($15.75) on Thursday. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 994.60 ($11.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,725 ($20.74). The company has a market cap of £7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,540.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,427.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,319.74.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

