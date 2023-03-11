Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 10,815 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,815 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FORM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 469.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in FormFactor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

FormFactor Trading Down 1.6 %

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

Shares of FORM stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Articles

