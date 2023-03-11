Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,584 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULV opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

