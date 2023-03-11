Omeros (OMER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Omeros Stock Down 10.9 %

NASDAQ OMER opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. Omeros has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Omeros by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Omeros by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,434,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after acquiring an additional 76,869 shares in the last quarter. 32.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

