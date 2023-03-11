Omeros (OMER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Omeros Stock Down 10.9 %
NASDAQ OMER opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. Omeros has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omeros (OMER)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.