ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 29.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.86 and a 12 month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.57%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

