OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Financial Survey

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneSpan and Light & Wonder’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan $219.01 million 2.96 -$14.43 million ($0.36) -45.05 Light & Wonder $2.51 billion 2.08 $3.68 billion $38.61 1.49

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than OneSpan. OneSpan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light & Wonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

OneSpan has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OneSpan and Light & Wonder, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan 0 0 0 0 N/A Light & Wonder 1 3 2 0 2.17

OneSpan currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.64%. Light & Wonder has a consensus target price of $64.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.77%. Given OneSpan’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe OneSpan is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of OneSpan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of OneSpan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpan and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan -6.59% -4.42% -2.85% Light & Wonder 146.30% -16.69% -0.76%

Summary

Light & Wonder beats OneSpan on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The SciPlay segment publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The iGaming Segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

