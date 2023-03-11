Oportun Financial (OPRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect Oportun Financial to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oportun Financial Trading Down 13.9 %

OPRT opened at $4.32 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $143.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 332.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 23.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Separately, Barclays downgraded Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.