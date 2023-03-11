Oppenheimer Weighs in on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $12.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.31. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.58 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2025 earnings at $12.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.49 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.0 %

DKS has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.32.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $146.27 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 45,750.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.