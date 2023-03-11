Optical Cable (OCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $20.06 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:OCC opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 million, a PE ratio of -87.18 and a beta of 0.57. Optical Cable has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Optical Cable Co. ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Rating ) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.46% of Optical Cable worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions. Its products include fiber optic and copper cabling, hybrid cabling, fiber optic and copper connectors, specialty fiber optic, copper and hybrid connectors, fiber optic and copper patch cords, pre-terminated fiber optic and copper cable assemblies, racks, cabinets, datacom enclosures, patch panels, face plates, multimedia boxes, and fiber optic reels, and other cable and connectivity management accessories.

