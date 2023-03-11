Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

Shares of OROVY opened at $84.98 on Friday. Orient Overseas has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.98.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

