Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) PT Lowered to $10.00

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

ONL stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. Orion Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $382.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 76,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Orion Office REIT by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Orion Office REIT by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Orion Office REIT by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Orion Office REIT by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

