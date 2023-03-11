Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Osino Resources Price Performance

OSIIF opened at $0.65 on Friday. Osino Resources has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Osino Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. The firm operates through the Canada and Namibia geographical segments. Its active programs and projects include Twin Hills, Goldkupe and Extensions, Otjikoto East, and Otjiwarongo Regional. The company was founded by Heye Daun and Alan Friedman on June 5, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

