Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $323,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

GOOGL stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

