PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,226,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 50,756 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of PCTEL worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,260,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 101,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in PCTEL by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in PCTEL by 54.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in PCTEL by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,695,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 51,688 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in PCTEL by 1.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 202,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.79 on Friday. PCTEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $89.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.68%.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

