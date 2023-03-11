Penumbra, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penumbra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Penumbra Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PEN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $270.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.42.

PEN opened at $246.09 on Friday. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $274.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,101.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,093,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,858.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,127 shares of company stock worth $6,811,957. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after purchasing an additional 453,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Penumbra by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after acquiring an additional 246,451 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth $35,076,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $37,206,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

