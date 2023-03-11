PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 606,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PFSweb were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFSW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PFSweb by 16,986.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $135.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.58. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In other PFSweb news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $10,360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,633,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,588,478.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

