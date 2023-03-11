Pi Financial Comments on Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lithium Americas in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens forecasts that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the year. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

LAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.52. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $40.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 2,308.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.1% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 26.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 26,378 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

