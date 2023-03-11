Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Raised to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after buying an additional 46,367,119 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,865,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,030,000 after buying an additional 1,168,107 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after buying an additional 3,915,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,458,000 after buying an additional 5,262,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.