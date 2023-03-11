Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Update

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Playtech Stock Performance

PYTCF stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. Playtech has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $7.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYTCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 630 ($7.58) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Playtech from GBX 601 ($7.23) to GBX 608 ($7.31) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc is a technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content, and platform technology to the gambling and financial trading industries. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial.

Featured Articles

