Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Samir Ayub Sells 21,238 Shares

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLRGet Rating) insider Samir Ayub sold 21,238 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 491 ($5.90), for a total value of £104,278.58 ($125,395.12).

Polar Capital Price Performance

Shares of Polar Capital stock opened at GBX 490 ($5.89) on Friday. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 380.50 ($4.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 650 ($7.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £493.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,195.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 517.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 475.32.

Polar Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

