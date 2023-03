Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Samir Ayub Sells 21,238 Shares

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) insider Samir Ayub sold 21,238 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 491 ($5.90), for a total value of £104,278.58 ($125,395.12).

Shares of Polar Capital stock opened at GBX 490 ($5.89) on Friday. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 380.50 ($4.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 650 ($7.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £493.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,195.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 517.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 475.32.

