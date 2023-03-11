Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) received a €60.00 ($63.83) price target from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($73.40) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

Shares of ETR PAH3 opened at €57.64 ($61.32) on Thursday. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €49.79 ($52.97) and a one year high of €90.14 ($95.89). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

