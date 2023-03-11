Powell Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $90.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.73 billion, a PE ratio of -338.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

