Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Update

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Principal Quality ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Principal Quality ETF stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. Principal Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.

Principal Quality ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Principal Quality ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 29,813 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC grew its position in Principal Quality ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 99,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 18,179 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Quality ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,906,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Principal Quality ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period.

