Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Update

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Principal Quality ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Principal Quality ETF stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. Principal Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.
Principal Quality ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
