PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PTBRY opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $15.72.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

(Get Rating)

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of houses, villas, apartments, condominiums, home shops, home offices, and land plots, as well as for construction/renovation, top-up, and refinancing; and pension loans.

