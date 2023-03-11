PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PTBRY opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $15.72.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
