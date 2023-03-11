PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

PTC Trading Down 1.8 %

PTC stock opened at $118.38 on Friday. PTC has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.66.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PTC will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $261,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $2,810,797.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,505,064 shares in the company, valued at $968,603,559.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,760 shares of company stock worth $26,642,207. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in PTC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in PTC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in PTC by 43.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

