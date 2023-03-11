PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,335 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PVH were worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,380,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 728.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,965,000 after purchasing an additional 926,680 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 119.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 894,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,043,000 after purchasing an additional 486,888 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PVH by 7,668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after buying an additional 421,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co acquired a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,488,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PVH Price Performance

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH opened at $74.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Stories

