Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Joseph upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.10.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 1.7 %

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

Shares of FM opened at C$27.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.38.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.