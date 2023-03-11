Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.79). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $236.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

