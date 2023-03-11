Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Medical Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPW. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

MPW opened at $8.79 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

