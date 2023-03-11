Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) – Barrington Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.52. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.86 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.40 EPS.

NXST has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $165.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,391,000 after buying an additional 398,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,347,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,909,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 352.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after buying an additional 195,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,505,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $865,763. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.36%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

