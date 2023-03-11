Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Issued By DA Davidson

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PACW. Truist Financial upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $12.35 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

