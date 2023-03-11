Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Issued By Cormark

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Parkland alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.33.

Parkland Trading Down 2.3 %

Parkland Increases Dividend

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$29.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$24.25 and a 1 year high of C$39.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$572,345.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$864,648.20. Company insiders own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parkland

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.